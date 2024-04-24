Deo Hah All India Karate Competition meet in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Unified Karate Guild will organize 2nd edition of the Deo Hah All India Karate Competition in the city from April 27. The two day-meet will be held at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Sarusajai Sports Complex. Around 2,500 participants from different parts of the country will take part in the championship. The total prize money for the competition is Rs 10 lakh. It may be mentioned here that with an aim to preserve and promote Deo Hah (white-winged wood duck)- the state bird of Assam, Unified Karate Guild started the competition last year.

Also Read: Lavanish shines in International Open Karate meet

Also Watch: