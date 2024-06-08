Dhemaji Crowned Champions Of Kanaklata Barua Women's Inter District Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Dhemaji lifted the 3rd Kanaklata Barua Women's Inter District Cricket title as they thumped Karimganj by 184 runs in the final held in Guwahati's Nehru stadium on Friday.

Dhemaji's skipper Hemlata Payeng stole the show with an exhilarating all-round display. She smashed a blistering knock of 83 off just 65 balls and later shone with the ball as she grabbed a five-wicket haul while conceding only 6 runs.

Electing to bat first, Dhemaji registered 208 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of just one wicket in 30 overs.

Hemlata and Florina Taye were the pick of the batters as they destroyed the bowling attack of their opponents, adding a formidable 155 runs for the second wicket.

Hemlata tamed the bowlers as she hit nine boundaries during her match-winning knock of 83. Florina remained unbeaten at 66 from 92 balls.

In reply, Karimganj struggled from the beginning, lost wickets in regular intervals and eventually their chase collapsed as they were bowled out for just 24 runs in 20 overs.

Karimganj's batting was completely outclassed as Somadrita Saha (11) was the lone batter who scored double digit runs.

Hemlata tore apart the opposition's batting attack as she grabbed 5 wickets for 6 runs in 6 overs. Pompy Gogoi (2-8) and Mousami Narah (1-4) were the other wicket takers for Dhemaji.

The award ceremony was attended by president of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das.

Rajdeep Oja, the vice president of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Rajinder Singh, the joint secretary of ACA and ACA treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa were also present in the award ceremony.

Several other senior and veteran sports organizers also graced the event.

Dhemaji captain Hemlata Payeng was adjourned as the Player of the final and she was also selected as the best batter.

Meanwhile, Priyangshi Dutta of Biswanath clinched the best bowler award and Florina Taye of Dhemaji won the Player of the tournament award.

