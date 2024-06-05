Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament: Dhemaji in final after league match abandons

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dhemaji stormed into the final in the Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament from group I after their final league match against NFRSA abandoned at the Nehru Stadium due to rain on Tuesday. Both the sides collected same points, 4 points each, before today’s game but Dhamaji was top of the points table because of better net run rate and it helped the side to move into the final once the game was declared abandon.

The final of the competition will be held at the Nehru Stadium on June 7. The opponent of Dhemaji in the final will be decided after the last league game of group II in Barpeta on Wednesday.

Also Read: Kanaklata Baruah Memorial Women’s Inter District Cricket: Final Match between Jorhat, Biswanath abandons due to rain

Also Watch: