Dibrugarh boy Pallab Jyoti Mohan clinches bronze medal at Para National Ranking Table Tennis

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh boy Pallab Jyoti Mohan brought laurels for the entire district by clinching bronze medal in the Para National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh recently.

He became the first player in Assam to achieve the feat. Pallab is pursuing his masters in Mathematics from Dibrugarh University.

While talking to this correspondent, Hrishikesh Gogoi, Pallab Jyoti Mohan’s coach said, “We are proud of him because he became the first player in Assam to clinched the bronze medal in the Para National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament which was recently held at Madhya Pradesh. I am coaching him for last four years,”.

“He has a very good techniques and movement. Recently, Sport Authority of India (SAI) has selected him for coaching in Gujarat where he will be prepare for big tournament in future,” said Gogoi.

Gogoi added, “We thank all the people who were directly or indirectly involved during this journey and especially Assam Table Tennis Association for the continuous support,”.

The Assam Table Tennis Association extended heartfelt congratulation to Pallab Jyoti Mohan for clinching the feat.

