Dibrugarh’s Yoga teacher Dipa Sen bags gold medal in 5th International Yogasana Sports Cup 2024

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh’s yoga exponent Dipa Sen recently brought laurels to the State by winning gold medal in the 5th International Yogasana Sports Cup 2024 held at Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

She bagged the gold medal in the traditional event.

The event was organised by Yoga Sports Federation of India under Asian Sports Yogasana Federation.

“I have bagged gold in the 5th International Yogasana Sports Cup 2024 in the traditional event. I thank all my well wishers for supporting me. I practised Yoga everyday and teaches Yoga to my students,” Dipa said.

She added, “Everybody should do Yoga to remain fit and healthy. Nowadays everybody is in stress due to busy life style, therefore I urged the people to do yoga to remain stress free,”.

Dipa also won gold medal in the third Asian Yogasana Sports Cup held at Dubai in UAE this year in June.

