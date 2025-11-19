GSA A Division League poised for interesting finish

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The GSA A Division Football League is poised for an interesting finish, thanks to Dynamo Club. Although out of contention for the title, Dynamo defeated Sunrise Club in their penultimate round match at the Nehru Stadium here today. This result helped FC Green Valley stay in the title race after they secured a win against Gauhati Town Club in their penultimate game at the other ground at the same venue today.

Before today's matches, Sunrise Club sat atop the points table with 22 points from 8 matches. FC Green Valley was in second place with 18 points from the same number of matches. A win in today's game would have been enough for Sunrise Club to clinch the title. However, they lost the match 0-2 to Dynamo. Romarius Laban and Bishnu Rabha each scored a goal for Dynamo, a result that dramatically opened the title race for FC Green Valley.

In the other match, FC Green Valley registered a 1-0 win over Gauhati Town Club, with Jayanta Buglary scoring the lone goal.

Both Sunrise Club and FC Green Valley will meet each other in their final game on Thursday. Sunrise Club need just one point (a draw) in the game to be crowned champion. FC Green Valley require a win to finish the competition with the title.

