Dimpi Medhi leads Kamrup to 7-medal haul at Inter-District Athletics Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamrup district athletes delivered an impressive performance at the 47th Inter-District Junior and Senior Athletics Championship 2026, held at Nalbari from July 24 to 26, winning a total of 7 medals through the efforts of six athletes.

The three-day championship, organised by the Assam Athletics Association in association with the Nalbari District Sports Association, witnessed the participation of nearly 1,100 athletes from across the State. Kamrup athletes showcased outstanding performances across track and field events, bringing laurels to the district.

Leading the medal tally was Dimpi Medhi, who emerged as the star performer by clinching two Gold medals in the women's 200m and 400m races with impressive timings of 25.79 seconds and 1 minute, respectively.

Among the other medal winners, Manas Pratim Rabha secured Silver in the Boys U-20 Shot Put with a throw of 13.53m, while Bhargab Boro won Gold in the Boys U-18 110m Hurdles by clocking 15.02 seconds. Dhritima Uzir claimed Gold in the Girls U-18 1000m race with a timing of 3 minutes 14 seconds. Bithika Gogoi earned Bronze in the Girls U-16 Shot Put with a throw of 9.11m, and Riba Begum bagged Bronze in the Girls U-18 Long Jump with a leap of 4.78m.

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