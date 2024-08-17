Double crown for Arnavi Debnath, Shibani Gupte in OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Arnavi Debnath of Assam and Shibani Gupte of Maharastra clinched double crown in the OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 14 and 16 years which concluded at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here today.

Arnavi Debnath defeated Indrakshi Bhattacharya of West Bengals in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to lift U-14 girls title. Later in the girls under 16 doubles final Arnavi partnering Shibani Gupte of Maharastra defeated Assam pair of Nayyem Hussain and Nabiha Moriyam 6-1, 6-2 to complete the double crown.

In a brief prize distribution ceremony trophies and certificates were distributed by the Chief General Manager of OIL India Limited Ramanuj Dutta.

Final results: Girls singles U-16: Shibani Gupte (MH) Beat Eshitha Sriyala (AP) 1-0 (Conceded). Boys Singles U-16: Raghav Sarode (MH) beat Chandogya Pathak (AS) 6-3, 6-4. Girls singles U-14: Arnavi Debnath (AS) beat Indrakshi Bhattacharya (WB) 6-4, 6-3. Boys singles U-14: Monodip Dey (WB) beat Chandogya Pathak (AS) 6-0, 6-0. Girls doubles U-16: Shibani Gupte (MH) / Arnavi Debnath (AS) beat Nayeem Hussain (AS) / Nabiha Moriyam (AS) 6-1, 6-2. Boys doubles U-16: Parthiv Kalita (AS) / Chandogya Pathak (AS) Beat Abaandip Choudhury (WB) / Lavam Makharia (WB) 6-3, 6-2. Girls doubles U-14: Riya Roy (WB) / Indrakshi Bhattachrjya (WB) beat Kirtiayani Ghatkar (MH) / Srusti Suryavanshi (MH) 6-2, 6-4. Boys doubles U-14: Arsh Kathuria (DL) / Gurrshan Mehta (HR) beat Syed Hussain (WB) / Priyadarshan Pradhan (WB) 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.

