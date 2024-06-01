Tinsuka SP Assures Thorough Investigation into Student's Alleged Harassment-Induced Suicide Attempt at Delhi Public School

DIGBOI : The top cop of the Tinsuka district IPS Abhijit Gurav on Thursday assured of assigning a higher police official to investigate the case involving a minor student who had mysteriously jumped off from the second floor of the Delhi Public School allegedly due to mental harrasment on May 25. This was shared by the father of the victim student while talking to The Sentinel here on Friday evening.

“The Tinsuka SP has communicated with me and have assured of impartial and thorough investigation into the case, added the father.

According to him, he has full confidence upon the investigating agency that has been considering all pros and cons of the case to deliver justice to their daughter.

According to the copy of the FIR with the Digboi Police Station and a complaint letter addressed to the Assam State Commission for protection of Child Rights, the victim daughter was mishandled leading to mental torture by one of the school teacher since May 7 which further compelled her to choose the drastic step to get rid of her mental agony.

However, team Digboi police and Child Rights penalist taking a strong cognizance visited the school on Friday morning and have started the investigation process.

Statements were recorded and evidence like CCTV footages and other evidences were also collected by the investigating team.

“Various student organisation have also been expressing their solidarity towards us beside condemning the school management for their lapses leading to the gruesome act,” said the father who is a doctor by profession.

“Our daughter is improving gradually. There are multiple fractures though. The neurologist confirmed on Friday morning that medical examination reports indicates no major head injury,” said the father.

In yet another incident of similar nature occurred on Tuesday, a minor male student of III standard was reportedly assaulted physically by one of the teachers in the classroom during art and craft period here at a privately managed CBSE affiliated Little Stars School at Digboi in Tinsukia district.

The parents of the child had lodged an FIR to this effect with the Digboi Police Station on Tuesday afternoon.

However, due to constant persuasion by school teachers, principal, and the teacher himself, the case was withdrawn. However, the ENT doctor in Tinsukia said that the child might have lost his hearing decibels due to unwarranted slapping on the cheek of the 10 years old child from behind. The minor injury internally in the ear was the probable cause of the constant pain in the ear, the doctor suspected.

