Durand Cup 2026: Defending Champions NEUFC to face Bodoland FC in Guwahati opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Defending champion NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will begin their Durand Cup campaign against Bodoland FC in the opening Group F fixture in Guwahati on August 1. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm.

Guwahati will host all the Group F matches, with the other teams in the group being Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and FC 1. The 2026 edition of the Durand Cup will be held across five host cities—Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong and Ranchi. The tournament will kick-off in Kolkata on July 26.

Shillong will stage the Group E matches, with the opening fixture on July 31 featuring Shillong Lajong FC against Nongkseh SS&CC at 5 pm. The Meghalaya capital will also host one quarterfinal(August 17) and one semifinal (August 20).

Meanwhile, the Imphal leg of the tournament will commence on July 28, when TRAU FC take on NEROCA FC in the opening Group D encounter.

Group F Fixtures in Guwahati: August 1: NorthEast United FC vs Bodoland FC (4:30 pm). August 3: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs FC 1 (4:00 PM). August 6: Bodoland FC vs FC 1 (4:00 PM). August 8: NorthEast United FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (4:00 PM). August 11: NorthEast United FC vs FC 1 (7: 00 PM). August 13: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Bodoland FC (4:00 PM).

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