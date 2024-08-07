Durand Cup: Bodoland FC registers first win over Odisha FC 2-0 in Group E clash

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Local favourites Bodoland FC registered their first win of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup, getting the better of Odisha FC (OFC) 2-0 in a Group E clash here the SAI stadium.

The goals came in the final minutes of both the halfs through forwards Dilliram Sanyasi and Arjun Mardi, as Bodoland kept themselves alive. Odisha went the other way after winning their opener against the BSF and final games of the Group become crucial in terms of qualification.

