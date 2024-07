Durand Cup: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) start with a win against Bodoland FC

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Two second half goals by Jithin M.S and Ankith Padmanabhan ensured NorthEast United secure all three points in the opening match of Group E, in the on-going 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup, played here at the SAI Stadium. The first half was evenly poised with both teams showing some intent while attacking, but it was NorthEast who had the better chances.

The attacking trio of Nestor Albiach, Jithin M.S and Parthib Gogoi, showed good creativity down the middle and through the wings, especially Nestor who also looked dangerous with his set pieces. Zacharie Mbenda got the first opportunity to score in the game, but could not bend the ball enough, to find the net for the home side.

On the other end, The Highlanders did score twice but the goals were chalked off for a handball inside the box and the second one for offside. Jithin M.S forced a good save out of Bodoland goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary who pushed the forward’s shot to the woodwork to keep the scores level. Soon, Parthib Gogoi hit the crossbar from an effort inside the box. The Highlanders kept on pushing for the opening goal but the local side stood their ground to keep the attackers at bay as both teams went into the lemon break with the scores level.

NorthEast United came off the blocks firing on all cylinders and scored within four minutes of the restart. Jithin M.S received the ball on the left wing and side stepped his marker to finish expertly past the on rushing keeper and NorthEast controlled the match thereafter.

Bodoland did create a couple of chances and came close to equalising but Mitinga Dwimary’s effort went wide, underlining their performance in the match in which the home side had 15 attempts on goal but just one of them on target.

NorthEast put the match in the bag in injury time through a flowing counter attack. Phalguni Singh received a through ball in the left wing and the forward found Ankith Padmanabhan inside the box, who chipped the onrushing keeper smartly to give all three points to the Highlanders and the bragging rights in the all Assam derby.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated with a spectacular opening ceremony. Lalnghinglova, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Department, Mizoram, Lotay Tshering, former PM of Bhutan, Pramod Boro, CEM BTC, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command and several other civil and military dignitaries attended the opening ceremony.

