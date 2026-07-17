Durand Cup Trophy Tour Flagged Off in Guwahati as Countdown to 135th Edition Begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary today flagged off the Durand Cup Trophy Tour in the city, marking the countdown to the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup. Guwahati is one of the five host cities for this year’s tournament.

As part of the nationwide trophy tour, the iconic Durand Cup, President’s Cup and Simla Trophy will travel across all five host cities and be displayed at prominent public locations, giving football fans an opportunity to view the historic silverware.

Addressing the gathering Daimary said, “Football is deeply rooted in Assam’s sporting culture, and hosting the Durand Cup is both a matter of pride and an opportunity to inspire the next generation. We must move beyond simply identifying talent to creating it through structured grassroots development, quality infrastructure and sustained institutional commitment. Along with world-class stadiums, we need playgrounds and competitive opportunities that allow children to develop from an early age. If we continue to invest in our youth and work together with organisations like the Indian Army, I am confident that India can emerge as a stronger footballing nation.”

The flag-off ceremony was also attended by Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Department; Maj Gen Dinesh Kumar Singh, GOC, Bengal Sub Area and Vice Chairman, Durand Cup Organising Committee; Maj Gen Amit Dhir, Chief of Staff, Gajraj Corps; Brig Anupam Sharma, Commander, Invictus Brigade; Ankur Bharali, Director of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam; and NorthEast United FC forward Parthib Gogoi.

Following the ceremony, the three trophies embarked on a two-day tour of Guwahati, visiting landmarks including the Assam Legislative Assembly, Bir Lachit Borphukan Statue and will be visit at IIT Guwahati and City Centre Mall on Friday.

The 135th IndianOil Durand Cup will kick off on July 25 across Kolkata, Shillong, Imphal, Guwahati and Ranchi. Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the tournament will feature 24 teams, including a foreign side from the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, competing in 43 matches across six venues.

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