651 Indian Army Peacekeepers Honoured with United Nations Medals in DR Congo

United Nations: In a significant recognition of India’s enduring contribution to global peacekeeping efforts, 651 Indian Army personnel serving under the United Nations were awarded the United Nations Medal during a ceremonial Medal Parade held at the Permanent Operating Base Sake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Army announced on Saturday. The medals were conferred on the peacekeepers during a ceremony held on Friday, July 3. The event was attended by senior officials of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), representatives from the Force Headquarters, military commanders and other distinguished guests. (IANS)

to working closely with you to further deepen our ties for the benefit of the people of our nations. @KeikoFujimori” Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance India attaches to its longstanding friendship with Peru and said New Delhi remains committed to expanding cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest.

Roberto Burneo, president of Peru’s National Jury of Elections, on Friday proclaimed Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party the winner of the June 7 presidential election for the 2026-2031 term. (IANS)

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