Durand Trophy Unveiling ceremony; Trophy tour in Kokrajhar on July 14

KOKRAJHAR: The Trophy Tour would be held in Kokrajhar on July 14.

Sources from the army said that as the build-up celebrations gather momentum, the iconic Durand Trophies are all set to visit Kokrajhar for a second successive time as part of their ‘Trophy Tour’ and will be unveiled in an event at the Bodofa Cultural Complex auditorium, Kokrajhar. The Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam Nandita Gorlosa, will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The event will also be graced the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and Lieutenant General Manish Erry, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Gajraj Corps, among other dignitaries.

