BTC CEM Pramod Boro Inspires Young Girls During NTPC Salakati’s Educational Tour; Highlights Importance of Education and Empowerment

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro on Friday interacted with the 40 young girls coming from the NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district to Kokrajhar as part of their educational tour programme at BTC Secretariat. Boro appealed to the young girls participating in the Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM) of the NTPC, Salakati to embrace their dreams, work hard and believe in themselves and also emphasized the effective use of knowledge for a better future.

In his inspiring address, CEM Boro encouraged the girls to pursue their ambitions with determination and resilience. He highlighted the importance of education as a fundamental tool for personal and societal growth. “By harnessing the power of knowledge, we can create a brighter, more equitable future for ourselves and generations to come,” he said. He urged the girls to use their education to bring positive changes to their communities and to be role models for others as well.

Praising the initiative of the NTPC, Salakati, the BTC Chief remarked that the GEM was a splendid example of how a Corporate Social Responsibility can help young girls to fulfil their true potentials. He lauded the NTPC for its commitment to empowering girls through comprehensive programmes that address education, health awareness, self-defence training, and creative arts.

It is noteworthy that the Girl Empowerment Mission of the NTPC, Salakati, is a remarkable initiative aimed at empowering girl students through education, health awareness, self-defence training, and creative arts.

