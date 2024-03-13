East Zone lose to South Zone; Deepin guides NZ to victory with unbeaten ton

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: South Zone defeated East Zone by 4 wickets in the Vizzy Trophy match held at the Amingaon Cricket ground here today.

Chasing 251 runs to win, South Zone reached the target in 48.3 overs losing six wickets. Middle order batters Sujith (59) and Gowrisankar (69 no) played crucial roles in the team’s victory as both of them scored half centuries in the match and also made a 114 runs partnership on the sixth wicket. Earlier captain M Prasanth (73) and Sujal K Singh (75) added 115 runs on the second wicket and helped East Zone to put fighting total (250-9) on the board.

In the other match of the day, held at the ACA Stadium, North Zone won against West Zone by 3 wickets. Rodeon an unbeaten ton from Deepin Chitkara (110, 73 balls, 4X12, 6X6) North Zone, chasing 247 to win, took just 40 overs to reach the target. Opener Tripuresh Singh (57) also scored a half century. Earlier West Zone bowled out 246 on the last ball of the innings.

Brief scores: 1st match: East Zone 250-9 (50 overs), M Prasanth 73, Sujal K Singh 75, Sourav K Gouda 45, Gaurab Saikia 24, G Chanti 3-61, M Sushanth Naidu 3-59, South Zone 251-6 (48.3 overs), Sujith 59, Gowrisankar 69.Gourav Kumar 3-55.

2nd match: West Zone: 246 (50 overs), Niraj Joshi 40, S S Dhas 39, Ramdev 38, Saurabh Singh 31, Tripuresh Singh 3-39, North Zone 248-7 (40 overs), Deepin Chitkara 110, Tripuresh Singh 57, Yashovardhan Singh 26, Rajat 2-77, Rohit Khichar 2-36, Lakshya Suman Dalal 2-44.

