NFRSA, 91 Yards win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA registered another easy victory and this time against New Star Club in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today. NFRSA won the tie by 9 wickets. In the other game of the day 91 Yards thrashed City Cricket Club by 10 wickets.

Brief scores: City Cricket vs 91 Yards:City Cricket Club 101-9 (20 overs), Shrabani Paul 31, Aaradhya Choudhury 21, Florina Taye 20, Ruhina Pegu 4-13, 91 Yards 103-0 (15 overs), Khushi Sarma 58 no, Varsha Rajak 41no. New Star vs NFRSA: New Star Club 71-5 (20 overs), Baibhabee Das 37 no, Monikha Das 4-10, NFRSA 75-1 (8.2 overs), Monikha Das 38 no.

Also Read: Easy wins for NFRSA, Icon Sports Academy in GTC Women’s Cricket League

Also Watch: