Local Sports

NFRSA, 91 Yards win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

NFRSA registered another easy victory and this time against New Star Club in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today.
NFRSA, 91 Yards win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA registered another easy victory and this time against New Star Club in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today. NFRSA won the tie by 9 wickets. In the other game of the day 91 Yards thrashed City Cricket Club by 10 wickets.

Brief scores: City Cricket vs 91 Yards:City Cricket Club 101-9 (20 overs), Shrabani Paul 31, Aaradhya Choudhury 21, Florina Taye 20, Ruhina Pegu 4-13, 91 Yards 103-0 (15 overs), Khushi Sarma 58 no, Varsha Rajak 41no.  New Star vs NFRSA: New Star Club 71-5 (20 overs), Baibhabee Das 37 no, Monikha Das 4-10, NFRSA 75-1 (8.2 overs), Monikha Das 38 no.

Also Read: Easy wins for NFRSA, Icon Sports Academy in GTC Women’s Cricket League

Also Watch:             

NFRSA
Cricket League

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com