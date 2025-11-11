Eastern Slam Squash 2025: Ayaan Kaushik ensures medal

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Day III of the Eastern Slam Squash 2025 in Guwahati witnessed thrilling semi final encounters across categories, with several top seeds living up to expectations while a few major upsets kept the excitement alive. Assam’s very own Ayaan Kaushik confirmed a medal in the Boys Under-11 category, ensuring home state representation on the podium in this prestigious Asian Junior Super Series event.

