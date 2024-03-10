Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships: Assam dominate in medal tally

Local Sports

Assam’s rising talents in boxing proved their mettle at the Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati today.
GUWAHATI: Assam’s rising talents in boxing proved their mettle at the Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati today. In the sub-junior category, Assam boxers won a total of 43 medals, including a remarkable 12 gold medals. In the girls’ sub-junior division, Assam showcased their dominance with nine gold medals, accompanied by 10 silver and eight bronze medals.

