Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships: Assam dominate in medal tally

GUWAHATI: Assam’s rising talents in boxing proved their mettle at the Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati today. In the sub-junior category, Assam boxers won a total of 43 medals, including a remarkable 12 gold medals. In the girls’ sub-junior division, Assam showcased their dominance with nine gold medals, accompanied by 10 silver and eight bronze medals.

Also Read: Member of Paralympic Association of Assam Sutapa Chakraborty in EC of Paralympic Committee of India

Also Watch: