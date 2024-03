GUWAHATI: Member of Paralympic Association of Assam Sutapa Chakraborty elected unopposed as the executive member of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the year 2024-28 during its election held in New Delhi on Saturday. Devendra and Jayawant Hammanawar also elected unopposed in the post of president and secretary general of the association.

