Elite Veterans, Legend Sporting Veterans Win in R.P. Barooah Masters T20

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Elite Veterans and Legend Sporting Veterans registered convincing victories in their respective matches of the 2nd R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament at Mangaldoi Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first match, Elite Veterans, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted a formidable 208 for 4 in 20 overs. Shuhel Rahman led the charge with a blistering unbeaten 50 off 22 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes, while Situ Das contributed 48 off 34 balls. Shimanta Neogi added a quick 34 not out off 17 balls.

In reply, Stallon Cricket Club Veterans could manage 145 for 3 in 20 overs, despite Syed Junaidul Haque’s 66 off 47 balls and Kangkan Deuri Bharali’s 54 off 49 balls. Elite Veterans won the match by 63 runs.

In the second match, Legend Sporting Veterans elected to bat first and scored 158 for 7 in 20 overs. Debraj Shrestha top-scored with 46 off 27 balls, while Ranjit Changmai (44) and Vinod Sharma (23) made useful contributions.

For GDAUCC, Prasanta Kalita and Majidul Islam picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Chasing the target, GDAUCC were restricted to 133 for 8, with Prasanta Kalita scoring 36 off 20 balls. Legend Sporting Veterans bowlers kept things tight, as Gunjal Dutta (3/28), Ranjit Changmai (2/21) and Dilip Singh (2/35) shared the wickets. Legend Sporting Veterans clinched the match by 25 runs.

