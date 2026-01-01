Prajwal Dev gets wildcard entry for Bengaluru Open 2026

BENGALURU: Indian tennis star Prajwal Dev has received a wild card for the Bengaluru Open 2026, highlighting the tournament’s dedication to supporting Indian talent internationally. As it marks its 10th edition, this esteemed event will take place in Bengaluru from January 5th to 11th, 2026, featuring a competitive international lineup alongside leading Indian players on the ATP Challenger Tour.

After winning the Men’s Singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 in Bhubaneswar last month, the wild card entry presents the 29-year-old with a crucial opportunity to face a highly talented field at one of India’s top tennis tournaments. Elevated last year to an ATP Challenger 125 level, the Bengaluru Open now offers a prize purse exceeding USD 225,000 and grants 125 ATP ranking points to the singles winner, increasing its attractiveness and competitive importance. IANS

