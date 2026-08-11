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Erik Roy’s blazing 94 powers Jorhat Stallions to 9-wicket win and fourth place in Assam Premier League

Erik Roy's unbeaten 94 powers Jorhat Stallions to a nine-wicket win over Tezpur Titans, who suffer their fifth straight Assam Premier League defeat.
Erik Roy
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI:  Opener Erik Roy narrowly missed a century but rode on his scintillating knock Jorhat Stallions cruised to a nine-wicket win over Tezpur Titans in the Assam Premier League at the ACA Stadium here on Monday. The result lifted Stallions to fourth place on the points table while it was the fifth consecutive defeat for Tezpur Titans and they remained at the bottom of the table.

Erik Roy, opened the innings,  produced a sensational unbeaten knock of 94 runs and it helped Jorhat Stallions to chase down the target, 161,  in 18.1 overs. He got good support from captain Swarupam Purkayastha and Rajveer Singh.

Opting to bat, Titans had a shaky start in the game as they lost Wasim Akram Haque to a run-out inside the powerplay. Avijit Singha Roy then anchored the innings with 39 off 35 balls, while Nihar Deka chipped in with 16 as the pair steadied things for their side. Roshan Topno and Dharani Rabha also got starts but couldn’t convert, both falling to Hridip Deka, who finished with figures of 3/25.

Titans had a strong finish as Danish Ahmed produced a blistering cameo in the closing overs, smashing 36 off just 15 balls, including four sixes, while skipper Ayushman Malakar added a quick-fire 18 off 9 balls to help their team post a competitive total on the board.

Leading Run scorers:

Player                               MAT   RUNS HS     AVG      SR       50s

1. Bishal Saha                    5     198     71     39.60   117.16    2

2. Sumit Kashyap   5     178     66    59.33    130.88    1

3. Sibsankar Roy    5     170     45    42.50    126.87    -

4. Erik Roy            5     157     94    52.33    155.45   1

5. Rohit Sen          5     146     65    29.20    169.77   1

6.Swarupam Purkayastha5    143   99   71.50   155.43   1

7. Aman Singh       5     134     68    26.80    113.56    1

8. Wasim Haque                 5     132     82     26.40   141.94    1

9. Saahil Jain         5     131     60     43.67   152.33    1

10.Denis Das         5     128     72     32.00   137.67    2

Leading Wicket takers:

Player                                   MAT    OVR  WK BBI     AVG      ECN

1. Deepak Gohain     5      20    12    3/11   8.33    5.00

2. Doikho Das          5       17    12    4/33   11.25  7.94

3. Mohit Thakur        5        16    10    3/12   10.00  6.25   

4. Mrinmoy Dutta     5       18.5  10   3/27   13.50  7.17   

5. Shubham Gupta   5       20      9    4/17   10.89  4.90   

6. Bastab Roy         5        15      8    3/29   11.50  6.13

7. Ayushman Malakar5      18      8    3/38   17.63  7.83

8. Rajesh Prasad      4      14      7    3/14   10.29  5.14   

9. Roshan Alam       5       15.5   7    3/16   12.29   5.43   

10.Jitumoni Kalita    5       15      6    2/16   11.33   4.53

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Erik Roy
Assam Premier League
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