Erik Roy’s blazing 94 powers Jorhat Stallions to 9-wicket win and fourth place in Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Opener Erik Roy narrowly missed a century but rode on his scintillating knock Jorhat Stallions cruised to a nine-wicket win over Tezpur Titans in the Assam Premier League at the ACA Stadium here on Monday. The result lifted Stallions to fourth place on the points table while it was the fifth consecutive defeat for Tezpur Titans and they remained at the bottom of the table.

Erik Roy, opened the innings, produced a sensational unbeaten knock of 94 runs and it helped Jorhat Stallions to chase down the target, 161, in 18.1 overs. He got good support from captain Swarupam Purkayastha and Rajveer Singh.

Opting to bat, Titans had a shaky start in the game as they lost Wasim Akram Haque to a run-out inside the powerplay. Avijit Singha Roy then anchored the innings with 39 off 35 balls, while Nihar Deka chipped in with 16 as the pair steadied things for their side. Roshan Topno and Dharani Rabha also got starts but couldn’t convert, both falling to Hridip Deka, who finished with figures of 3/25.

Titans had a strong finish as Danish Ahmed produced a blistering cameo in the closing overs, smashing 36 off just 15 balls, including four sixes, while skipper Ayushman Malakar added a quick-fire 18 off 9 balls to help their team post a competitive total on the board.

Leading Run scorers:

Player MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s

1. Bishal Saha 5 198 71 39.60 117.16 2

2. Sumit Kashyap 5 178 66 59.33 130.88 1

3. Sibsankar Roy 5 170 45 42.50 126.87 -

4. Erik Roy 5 157 94 52.33 155.45 1

5. Rohit Sen 5 146 65 29.20 169.77 1

6.Swarupam Purkayastha5 143 99 71.50 155.43 1

7. Aman Singh 5 134 68 26.80 113.56 1

8. Wasim Haque 5 132 82 26.40 141.94 1

9. Saahil Jain 5 131 60 43.67 152.33 1

10.Denis Das 5 128 72 32.00 137.67 2

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Deepak Gohain 5 20 12 3/11 8.33 5.00

2. Doikho Das 5 17 12 4/33 11.25 7.94

3. Mohit Thakur 5 16 10 3/12 10.00 6.25

4. Mrinmoy Dutta 5 18.5 10 3/27 13.50 7.17

5. Shubham Gupta 5 20 9 4/17 10.89 4.90

6. Bastab Roy 5 15 8 3/29 11.50 6.13

7. Ayushman Malakar5 18 8 3/38 17.63 7.83

8. Rajesh Prasad 4 14 7 3/14 10.29 5.14

9. Roshan Alam 5 15.5 7 3/16 12.29 5.43

10.Jitumoni Kalita 5 15 6 2/16 11.33 4.53

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