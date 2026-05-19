Swarupam Purkayastha’s Five-Wicket Haul Puts NFRSA on Brink of Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Title vs Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA captain Swarupam Purkayastha continued his impressive all-round show, following up his batting performance with a superb spell of bowling to put his team in a commanding position against Guwahati in the final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament at the ACA Stadium here today.

Swarupam claimed five wickets in the second innings as Guwahati were bowled out for 194. At stumps on Day III, NFRSA were 59 for 3 in their second innings and needed another 100 runs to clinch the title on the fourth and final day on Tuesday.

Resuming the day at their overnight score of 8 for 1, Guwahati’s top-order batters got starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores as the NFRSA bowlers, led by Swarupam, kept striking at regular intervals and prevented any big partnerships from developing.

Swarupam bowled 22 overs and finished with impressive figures of 5 for 56. He received good support from Abhilash Gogoi, who picked up 3 for 67.

For Guwahati, opener Rajveer Singh top-scored with 45, while Sumit Kashyap made unbeaten 48. Pradyun Saikia (24) and Rishav Das (19) also got starts but failed to capitalise.

In reply, NFRSA were 59 for 3 in their second innings when play ended for the day. Openers Abhilash Maurya (26) and Kirti Azad Yadav (18) provided a solid start, adding 41 runs for the opening wicket. However, Guwahati fought back strongly by picking up three wickets for just 18 runs to keep the contest alive heading into the final day.

Also Read: Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Final: Abhilash Gogoi’s Five-Wicket Haul Bundles Guwahati Out for 213