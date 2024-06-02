Fitness Trainer Tauhid Ali Talukdar Stresses Importance of Diet and Hydration for Young Cricketers' Performance

GUWAHATI: Fitness trainer Tauhid Ali Talukdar today advised the young cricketers to prioritize their diet and hydration just as much as their training. He believed that each was essential to a player’s life and that neglecting one could have a detrimental effect on their performance.

Addressing a gathering of cricketers at the City Cricket Coaching Centre premises, Talukdar, a Strength and Conditioning Coach who is also associated with the senior cricket team of the State, said, “We lost a lot of fluid and minerals from our body during the training and at the time of playing match. We need to recover those as early as possible by taking proper diet and hydrating our body properly. Ignorance can affect performance as well as invite major health problems.”

He also advised the players to drink plenty of water every day before beginning their training session and to keep doing so throughout. The same routine should follow during the match day too.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar picks Hardik Pandya ahead of Shivam Dube

Also Watch: