Former boxer Jayanta Roy passes away

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former boxer and treasurer of the Guwahati District Boxing Association Jayanta Roy passed away here this morning after a brief illness. He was 61. A highly respected figure in Assam boxing, Roy was a senior judge and referee and dominated the State boxing circuit for several years. He was crowned State champion from 1985 to 1991, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the sport.

The Assam Amateur Boxing Association expressed deep condolences over the demise of Roy, remembering him for his contributions both inside and outside the ring.

