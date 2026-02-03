Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament: Titan win by 3 wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Titan Club edged past ASEB Sports Club by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter of the Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament at Judges’ Field here on Monday.

Elected to bat, ASEB Sports Club struggled against a disciplined Titan bowling attack and were bowled out for 91 runs in 27.3 overs. Adrij Dutta top-scored for ASEBSC with 28 runs, while Debojit Mahanta and Shibaji Choudhury shared the spoils with the ball, picking up four and three wickets respectively to dismantle the batting line-up.

In reply, Titan Club took 21.1 overs to overhaul the modest target, finishing at 94 for 7. Kamakhya Singh held his nerve under pressure, remaining unbeaten on 23, and guided his team safely home.

ASEBSC bowler Bikash Das put up a valiant fight with an impressive spell of 4 for 22, but lack of support from the other end proved costly as Titan crossed the finish line.

