Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former state tennis player Kalyan Gogoi passed away in the city on Thursday. He was 65 years old. The president of Guwahati Tennis Association Kalyan Das and its members condoled the death of Gogoi. In a message GTA also recalled his enormous contribution to the game of tennis.

