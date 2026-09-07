Gauhati Town Club crushes Navajyoti 5–1 in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) registered big win over Navajyoti Club in the GSA A Division Football League held at the GTC Football Academy ground, Phulung in North Guwahati on Sunday. Gauhati Town Club won the match by 5-1. Ripu Narzary (32 min), Rahul Pradhan (43 min), Nepolean Moirangthem (47 min) and Kabrabam A. Singha (81 min & 83 min) scored for Gauhati Town club in the match. Navajyoti Club reduced one through Rishiraj Baruah (55 min). Sanjib Deka of Gauhati Town Club adjudged player of the match award.

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