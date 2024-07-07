Parvez Aziz Leads NFRSA with Century, Tezpur Trails by 260 Runs in Senior Inter District Cricket Final

GUWAHATI: Playing a captain’s knock Parvez Aziz guided NFRSA to a strong position against Tezpur in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket final at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on Saturday. The left handed batter scored a century today and his side NFRSA put 354 on the board before got out in the first innings. Tezpur, in reply, 94-4 in their first innings at stumps and they are now still trailing by 260 runs.

NFRSA started the day’s proceeding from their overnight score 187-4 and two not out batters Parvez and Arun Sonar batted well in the early part of the day. The duo added 107 runs on the fifth-wicket partnership. Sonar scored 49 from 207 balls with the help of five boundaries. His departure at team’s total 278, witnessed a little collapse in NFRSA innings as they were quickly reduced to 305-8. But still NFRSA managed to score 350 plus runs in the first innings because of Parvez and some sensible batting from Krishna Das.

Parvez stayed on the wicket for 261 minutes and faced 192 balls to score 122 with the help of 13 boundaries and one six. Krishna, came into bat at the number ten position, gave good support to his captain and their partnership on the ninth wicket produced 48 runs. Although Krishna scored just four runs in the innings, he faced 46 balls and helped Parvez to add some more runs on the board. Sidharth Sarmah was the most successful bowler for Tezpur in the first innings and he finished 5-99.

Tezpur struggled from the early part of their innings and lost wickets on regular intervals. At stumps they scored 94-4. Anurag Talukdar (40, 4X5, 6X1) was the top scorer and opener Abhijit Bhadra contributed 25 runs on the board.

Brief scores: NFRSA 1st innings 354 (122.1 overs), Parvez Aziz 122, Sib Sankar Roy 87, Arun Sonar 49, Sarupam Purakayastha 46, Sidharth Sarmah 5/99, Tezpur: 94/4 (40 overs), Anurag Talukdar 40, Abhijit Bhadra 25, Deepak Gohai 2/23.

