Goalpara, Tezpur win at U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament

Goalpara defeated Rangia by 63 runs in the Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament tie at Rangia on Saturday. In another game host Tezpur defeated Udalguri by 30 runs
GUWAHATI: Goalpara defeated Rangia by 63 runs in the Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament tie at Rangia on Saturday. In another game host Tezpur defeated Udalguri by 30 runs

Brief scores: Venue- Rangia: Goalpara 200/6 (30 overs), Sujad Islam 82, Mon Das 44, Rahul Ahamed 2/5, Wahid Ali 2/16,  Rangia 137 (27 overs), Mausam Saikia 36. Prabal 2-30. Venue: Tezpur:  Tezpur 112 (28.3 overs), Kapish Singh Mahat 32, Arman 3/11, Udalguri 82/7 (30 overs), Intehaj Alam 27, Jugal Kishor Kalita 5/17, Arpon Limbu 3-26.

