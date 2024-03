Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants named New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry as replacement for England all-rounder David Willey. Henry joins LSG at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore ($123,000). Willey, who withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons, joined the Super Giants through last year’s auction after representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2022 and 2023. Agencies

Also Read: National Para Swimming Championship: Assam Para Swimming Team named

Also Watch: