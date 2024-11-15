Goa’s Snehal Kathunakar, Kashyap Bakle register highest partnership in Ranji history

Porvorim: Goa’s Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle stitched up the highest partnership of unbeaten 606 in Ranji Trophy’s history on day two of their Plate Group ma tch against Arunachal Pradesh here on Thursday.

Kauthankar’s quicksilver 314 off 215 balls and Bakle’s steady 300 off 269 balls powered Goa to a colossal 727/2 in just 93 overs, giving them a 643-run first-innings lead over Arunachal.

Kauthankar, 29, led the charge, reaching his maiden triple hundred in a mere 205 deliveries, his innings studded with 43 boundaries and four towering sixes.

Known for his aggressive stroke play, Kauthankar shattered his previous best of 250, scored just last week against Mizoram, as he carved through Arunachal’s attack. By lunch, he was unbeaten on 305, with Bakle, who provided ideal support, poised on 280 not out.

This match also marked only the second time in Ranji history that two batters have scored triple hundreds in the same innings, the first being Tamil Nadu’s WV Raman and Arjun Kripal Singh in 1989 against Goa. Goa’s total of 727/2 now stands as the second-highest in the Ranji Trophy Plate division, only behind Meghalaya’s mammoth 826 against Sikkim in 2018, and ranks as the ninth-highest across the entire Ranji Trophy competition.

The duo also stitched the highest Ranji Trophy partnership of 606 not out. IANS

Also Read: Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande form second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history

Also Watch: