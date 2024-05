Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 7th All Kamrup Aquatic Championship will be held at Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex on May 26. Around 300 swimmers from various parts of the district are expected to take part in the competition. There will be altogether 88 swimming and 28 diving events in the meet.

