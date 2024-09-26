Good start for Assam in REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Competition meet

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The junior and sub-junior matches of the REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Competition got under way at the SAI Centre in the city on Wednesday. The inaugural ceremony was attended by DK Mittal, Executive Director of the SAI Guwahati Centre; Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary of Assam Olympic Association and Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the competition organized by the AABA with the support of the BFI, four boys from Assam in the sub-junior category have advanced to the second round, while six boys in the junior category have won their first-round matches. The competition will conclude on September 30.

