Guwahati: 13 Assam boxers secure medals in REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Championship

GUWAHATI: Thirteen boxers from Assam have secured medals by advancing to the semifinals of the REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Championship at the SAI Centre Indoor Stadium in the city on Friday.

In the quarterfinals of the 48 kg category for youth women, Assam’s Bharati Kumari progressed to the semifinals by defeating Manipur’s Renuka Devi. In another quarterfinal of the same weight category, Assam’s Rimpi Pegu secured a medal by overcoming her state rival, Nancy Borah. In the 51 kg category quarterfinal, Assam’s Monika Chubba advanced to the semifinals by defeating her teammate Aishree Hazarika.

In the 60 kg category quarterfinal of the youth men’s division, Assam’s Junaid Anan advanced to the semifinals by defeating Tushar from Haryana. Additionally, in the 70 kg category, Assam’s Yuvraj Yadav triumphed over Sai Praneeth Reddy from Andhra Pradesh. Assam’s Ganga Rabha also secured a win against Nishant from Haryana in the 70 kg quarterfinal, while Akash Kachari ensured a medal by overcoming Aryan Choudhury from Haryana in the 85 kg quarterfinal.

In the elite men’s category, Assam’s sole boxer, Khela Kharananda, progressed to the semifinals in the 86 kg category by defeating Bengal’s Prem Prasad in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, five boxers from Assam in the elite women’s division also secured medals by winning their quarterfinal matches. Dweepanjali Daimari defeated Delhi’s Mahek Dara in the 48 kg category, while Bhupali secured a victory in the 50 kg quarterfinal against Rashi Sharma from Uttar Pradesh. Sumitra Brahma overcame Neelam Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh in the 54 kg category, Manju Basumatary defeated Bishu Rathi from Haryana in the same weight class, and Monalisha Basumatary triumphed over Divya Nagar from Madhya Pradesh in the 57 kg category, all advancing to the semifinals.

