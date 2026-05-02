Good start for Silchar in Nuruddin Inter-District Clash vs Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Silchar made a strong start against Guwahati on Day I of their Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament match at the ACA Stadium here today. Invited to bat, Silchar posted a solid 237 for 6 in their first innings at stumps. Rituraj Biswas (59, 8x4) and Sourav Saha (58 not out, 8x4) struck impressive half-centuries, while Subham Mandal contributed a useful 34.

Silchar were in trouble at 115 for 5 at one stage, but a crucial 90-run sixth-wicket partnership between Rituraj and Sourav steadied the innings and helped the team reach a respectable total.For Guwahati, Rohit Singh was the most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 2 for 37.

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