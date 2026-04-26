Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament: Rahul shines in Silchar’s big win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Silchar registered a commanding innings-and-173-run victory over Nalbari in the Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament at the ACA Stadium here on Saturday.

Replying to Nalbari’s modest first-innings total of 75, Silchar declared at a formidable 383 for 5. Parvej Musaraf (134) and Aman Singh (130) struck impressive centuries, while Subham Mandal added 40 runs. Irfan Ahmed and Nitish Talukdar picked up two wickets each for Nalbari.

In the second innings Nalbari were bowled out for 135. Rahul Singh starred with the ball, claiming 5 for 45 and finishing with match figures of 9 for 57. Parvej Musaraf also impressed with the ball, taking 3 for 31. Diban Jyoti Barman, with 38 runs, was the top scorer for Nalbari.

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