Paris Paralympics Badminton: Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan lose in bronze medal clash to Indonesia

Paris: The Indian mixed doubles para-badminton pair of Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan endured a loss in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Monday.

In the mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match, Sivarajan-Nithya lost to Indonesia’s Rina Marlina and Subhan in two straight games by 17-21, 12-21.

In the semifinals of the mixed doubles SH6 category, Sivarajan and Nithya lost to USA’s M Krajewski and J Simon by 21-17, 14-21, 13-21, but qualified for the bronze medal match. (ANI)

Also Read: Nitesh Kumar Triumphs in Epic Battle to Secure India’s Second Gold at Paris Paralympics

Also Watch: