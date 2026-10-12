Great GPC Run 2026 Promotes Mental Health Awareness and Fitness in Guwahati

Atikur, Bishakha clinch titles; top five finishers get KUT opportunity

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati Press Club organised the Great GPC Run 2026 on Sunday morning to mark World Mental Health Day with around 72 participants from various media organisations taking part in the event.

The run, featuring separate men’s and women’s categories, was flagged off at Sarusajai Stadium, promoting fitness, well-being and awareness about the importance of mental health.

Atikur Rahman of Saptahik Jigyas won the men’s category while Bishakha Biswas of News18 Assam secured the women’s title.

Mrinmoy J. Sarma of DY365, Sanjib Rajbongshi of All India Radio, Kankan Haloi of Dainik Asom and Lalit Rai of Pratidin Time secured the remaining positions in the top five. In the women’s category, Rinkumoni Baruah of Prag News, Pronami Bordoloi of The Crosscurrent, Mousumi Gogoi of Assam Talks and Barnali Saikia of Assam Talks secured the remaining top five positions.

The top five finishers in both categories will have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Kaziranga Ultra Trails (KUT), scheduled for later this year.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Special Director General of Police Munna Prasad Gupta, actor Jatin Bora, Assam State Commission for Women Chairperson Angoorlata Deka, GPC president Khagen Kalita, senior journalists Pranay Bordoloi, Pranjit Saikia and Niloy Bhattacharya, and former first-class cricketer Krishna Das.

GPC Sports Secretary Deepankar Das said the event highlighted the importance of physical activity in promoting overall well-being while fostering camaraderie and healthy competition among members of the media fraternity.

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