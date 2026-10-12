Barcelona thrash Getafe 3-0 to extend perfect La Liga start

Barcelona: Barcelona extended its perfect start to the La Liga season with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday night, making it eight wins from eight matches and maintaining its lead at the top of the table.

The three-week international break did little to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm and it went ahead after two minutes when Anthony Gordon cut inside and saw his shot deflect off Mario Martin and beyond goalkeeper David Soria.

Getafe struggled to escape its own half under sustained pressure and Gabriel Jesus punished a giveaway by Zaid Romero to score on his first start for Barcelona.

The host remained firmly in control after the break, with Getafe testing Joan Garcia only once on the goalkeeper’s return from injury.

Jules Kounde, who had missed a clear chance in the first half, completed the scoring in the 73rd minute with a simple finish from Lamine Yamal’s curling cross.

Barcelona leads the standings with 24 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid and six clear of Real Madrid, who beat Villarreal 1-0 later on Saturday. Agencies

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