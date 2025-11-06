GSA A Division Football League: Dynamo thrash Maharana 9-0

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dynamo Club thrashed Maharana Club by 9-0 in the GSA A Division Football League match held at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Romanus Laban scored hat-trick in the match. S S Singh (2) Manjit Taro, Milancy Khongstia. Robert Khongjoh and W Kharmnoid were the other scorers.

Meanwhile in the other match of the day Sunrise Athletic club also registered big win. The side in another one sided clash defeated Frontier Club by 6-1. Jwngbla Brahma scored hat-trick in the match while N M Singh, Dwijoraj Boro and Juitu Ahmed scored one goal each. For Frontier Club, the lone goal of the game came from John Jamatia.

