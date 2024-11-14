Guwahati: Sunrise Athletic Club inch closer to GSA A Division Football League title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club took a significant step towards GSA A Division Football League title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Gauhati Town Club (GTC) at the Nehru Stadium here today. The only goal of the match came from Amber Chetri, who struck just before the halftime.

In the first half Sunrise looked better team but in the second half it was a completely different story. Gauhati Town Club came out with renewed energy and looked determined to get back into the game. They dominated possession for much of the second half, consistently holding the ball and pushing forward in search of an equalizer. The side created a series of chances and put pressure on Sunrise’s defense, but despite their efforts, they could not find the back of the net. In the end, Sunrise held firm to their narrow lead, with goalkeeper and defenders making critical clearances to preserve the advantage.

With this victory Sunrise completed their first leg staying at the top of the points table with 19 points from seventh games.

On the other hand Gauhati Town Club, although still in contention for the league title, but made their work a little difficult by losing today’s game. The sides collected 13 points from seven games and are at second place in the points table. Tomorrow’s match: Maharana Athletic Club vs Navajyoti Club.

