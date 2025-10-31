GSA A Division Football League: GTC, Dynamo win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) and Dymano Club earned full points in the GSA A Division Football League held at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Gauhati Town Club defeated Frontier Club 3-1 while Dynamo Club registered 2-0 win over Navajyoti Club. In the first game Rishi Meitei, Suden Narzary and David Tirkey scored one goal each for Gauhati Town Club and Nganthoiba Singh reduced one for Frontier Club.

In the other game, Romarius Laban scored both the goals for Dynamo Club.

