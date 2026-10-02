GSA A Division Football League: Ripu Narzary's Hat-Trick Powers GTC to 5-0 Triumph

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club registered a convincing 5-0 victory over 91 Yards Club in the GSA A Division Football League at the GTC Academy Ground, Phulung, on Thursday. Ripu Narzary was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick to power Gauhati Town Club to a comfortable win. Binan Singh and Brucelee added one goal each to complete the five-goal tally. Narzary was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

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