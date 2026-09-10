GSA Youth & Kids League Football Tournament to Kick Off in Guwahati on September 12

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The fifth edition of the GSA Youth & Kids League Football Tournament 2026, organised by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) in association with NorthEast United FC, will kick off on September 12. The competition will be played at two venues — Judges’ Field and the GTC Academy Ground at Fulung — and will continue till October 11.

The Youth & Kids League is one of GSA’s flagship grassroots football initiatives, aimed at providing young footballers with regular competitive exposure and a platform to hone their skills, gain valuable match experience and showcase their talent. The fifth edition has received an overwhelming response, with around 130 teams comprising nearly 2,000 young footballers registering for the tournament across various age groups. The tournament will be conducted in seven age categories: U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19.

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