GTC Women’s Cricket League Semis today at Judges Field in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 91 Yards thrashed New Star Club by 82 runs in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today. In the other match of the day NFRSA registered 6 wickets victory over Gauhati Town Club. Monikha Das of NFRSA scored unbeaten 50 in the match. With these two games the league stage of the competition came to an end. Both the semi finals will be held on Saturday where NFRSA will face Gauhati Town Club in the first one and in the second game 91 Yards Club will clash against Icon Sports Club.

Brief scores: 1st match: Gauhati Town Club 90 (19.4 overs), Mousami Narah 22, Genevie Pando 2-16, Monikha Das 2-20; NFRSA 91-4 (18.4 overs), Monikha Das 50 no.

2nd match: 91 Yards Club 143-5 (20 overs), Khusi Sarma 47, Priyanka Dutta 26, Nibedita Deka 3-26,New Star Club 61-6 (20 overs), Diya Payeng 2-9, Hemlata Payeng 2-9, Khushi Kumari 2-9.

