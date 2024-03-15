East Zone snatch narrow victory over North Zone in Vizzy Cricket at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on a half century knock from Gaurab Saikia East Zone snatched a narrow 1 wicket win over North Zone in the Vizzy Cricket match held at the ACA Stadium here today. In the other match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, South Zone beat West Zone by 81 runs.

Chasing 184 runs to win, East Zone lost wickets at regular intervals, but Gaurab played a well-composed knock and guided his team to earn a narrow victory. East Zone reached the target in 47.2 overs, losing 9 wickets. Gaurab faced 72 balls to score 52 with the help of seven boundaries and one six. Sujal LK Singh (47), Shresth Singh (36), and Parthasarathi Nayak (26) were the other notable contributors. Aditya Chauhan bagged 3-37. Earlier, North Zone, batted first in the match, were bowled out 183 in 43.5 overs. Abhishek Kaushal (73) played well in the innings but didn’t get too much support from the other end. Shibasish Sahoo (4-28) came out with the best bowling figure for the home team.

In the other match of the day, South Zone registered a huge 91-run victory over West Zone. South Zone, batted first, posted 326-7 in 50 overs thanks to a nice ton from Kushwanth Silora (143, 116 balls, 4X18, 6X1). NN Thakur picked up 4 wickets, giving away 54 runs.

West Zone played 46 overs and were bowled out 235. Tavleen Singh (55) scored a half-century. Ramdev (41), Saurabh Singh (44) and Rohit Khichar (37) also contributed well with bats in West Zone innings.

