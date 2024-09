GUWAHATI: The 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament will begin at the Nehru Stadium in the city on September 2. Altogether 6 teams will participate in the 17-day competition. The six teams who will be the part of this edition of the meet are: Gauhati Town Club, Bud Cricket Club, New Star Club, City Cricket Club, Ankurjyoti Club and River Rine Club.

